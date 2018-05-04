Diego Costa scores to put Atletico through to Europa final

Manager Arsene Wenger will not be given a last chance to lift silverware with Arsenal after they were beaten 2-1 on aggregate by Atletico Madrid in the Europa League semi-final.

Former Chelsea striker Diego Costa returned to haunt the Gunners again and it was his composed chip on the brink of half-time which ended Arsenal’s European hopes.

Two-time champions Atletico will now face Marseille in their third Europa League final in eight years in Lyon on 16 May.

Defeat for Arsenal means they will miss out on Champions League football for the second straight season.

Wenger, who will leave the Gunners at the end of the season after 22 years in charge, has never won a European trophy with the club.

