Home News Dino Melaye granted bail
Dino Melaye granted bail
News
0

Dino Melaye granted bail

0
0
now viewing

Dino Melaye granted bail

now playing

Senate passes 9.1 trillion naira 2018 budget

now playing

Doctors who reject gunshot victims are criminally liable - Police

now playing

3 officers feared dead as armed bandits kidnap Syrian national in Sokoto

now playing

El-Zakzaky appears in court first time since 2015

now playing

CCT acquits Justice Ngwuta on charges of false assets declaration

Senator representing Kogi West, Dino Melaye is now a free man!

This is after the trial judge in the gun-running allegation against him granted the bail application in his favour.

Justice Nasir Ajana, who ruled on the bail application before a Lokoja High Court in Lokoja, based his ruling on the conviction as submitted by the defense counsel, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN) to the effect that the continued incarceration of Senator Melaye will jeopardise his health condition, which he said was “deteriorating.”

He also said that there was nothing to show that the applicant would jump bail if granted.

Ajana therefore admitted Melaye to bail, with one surety for Ten Million Naira.

The embattled senator was not in court, as he was still on hospital admission in Abuja

Related Posts

Senate passes 9.1 trillion naira 2018 budget

TVCN 0

Doctors who reject gunshot victims are criminally liable – Police

TVCN 0

3 officers feared dead as armed bandits kidnap Syrian national in Sokoto

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies