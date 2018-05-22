Home Business DISCOs owe GENCOs N33bn for power purchased in February
DISCOs owe GENCOs N33bn for power purchased in February
Business
News
Nigeria
0

DISCOs owe GENCOs N33bn for power purchased in February

0
0
now viewing

DISCOs owe GENCOs N33bn for power purchased in February

now playing

Estimated billing: Reps, consumers, DISCOs meet in Lagos

Electricity Grid
now playing

F.G. charged to promote electricity to boost education

Power-TVCNews
now playing

NERC grants power GENCOs right to directly sell electricity

now playing

DISCOs lament spate of energy theft

Image result for DISCOs owe GENCOs N33bn for power purchased in FebruaryElectricity Distribution Companies owe at least N33bn for the electricity purchased in February 2018.

The Nigerian Bulk Electricity Trading Plc said Eight of the 11 electricity Distribution
Companies have remitted only N11.4 billion from the invoices of N44.4bn they received from the GenCos

The update of monthly remittances for the 3,225 megawatts hour per hour (MWh/h) energy consumed by the DisCos showed that the payment represented 25.6 per cent payment of the invoices

Record shows that three DisCos did not remit any money from the N8.7bn invoice prepared by the Generation Companies (GenCos) for them.

According to the report, the three DisCos without any remittance are the Kaduna DisCo, Port Harcourt DisCo and the Yola DisCo.

Related Posts

Estimated billing: Reps, consumers, DISCOs meet in Lagos

TVCN 0
Electricity Grid

F.G. charged to promote electricity to boost education

TVCN 2
Power-TVCNews

NERC grants power GENCOs right to directly sell electricity

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies