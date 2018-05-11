Home Health Doctors threaten to down tools if FG meets JOHESU’s key demand
Doctors threaten to down tools if FG meets JOHESU's key demand
Doctors threaten to down tools if FG meets JOHESU’s key demand

Doctors threaten to down tools if FG meets JOHESU’s key demand

The Nigerian Medical Association (NMA) has threatened to go on strike if a key demand of the striking health workers under the Joint Health Sector Union (JOHESU) is met.

The health workers are asking, among other things, to be at par with doctors in terms of salary, a demand the NMA has called callous and ill-motivated.

NMA says this will be against the agreement they had with the federal government which led to the suspension of their strike action in 2014.

The JOHESU strike, which has been ongoing since April 17, has seen patients stranded at federal health institutions across the country, with state and local government health workers also recently joining the industrial action.

The federal government had earlier rejected the health workers’ demand saying it is not practicable.

