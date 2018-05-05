Home News Downpour delays Ekiti APC Guber Primaries for 2hrs
Downpour delays Ekiti APC Guber Primaries for 2hrs
A heavy fall of rain that started at about 11am has delayed for two hours, the accreditation of about five thousand delegates  for the Ekiti APC governorship primaries in Ado Ekiti.Our Correspondent reports that the downpour forced the accreditation of delegates beyond 12pm that it was earlier scheduled to end.

The rain was said to have initially raised worries in the minds of stakeholders, but the process is now ongoing with the committee chairman, Al-Makura ensuring that things work as scheduled.

Accreditation of delegates was initially scheduled to hold between 8am and 12pm, while voting was expected to commence immediately at noon. But with the development, the Electoral Committee’s chairman, Al-Makura has directed that the remaining delegates be accredited after which voting will commence.

Thirty-three aspirants are jostling for the ticket of the APC to contest the July 14 governorship election that is expected to produce the successor of governor Ayodele Fayose.

 

 

 

