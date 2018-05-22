DRC begins giving experimental vaccine to medics

The Democratic Republic of Congo has began administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff in Mbandaka, to tackle an outbreak of the virus in the country.

Health workers in blue overalls and rubber gloves administered the vaccine, marking the start of a complex effort to ring-fence the virus before it gets out of control.

WHO’s head of emergency response Peter Salama says the use of the vaccine meant regions with Ebola outbreaks can in future, expect more than just containment tactics in fighting the disease.

WHO is sending more than 7,000 doses of the vaccine to the central African country.

