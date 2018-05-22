Home Central Africa DRC begins giving experimental vaccine to medics
DRC begins giving experimental vaccine to medics
DRC begins giving experimental vaccine to medics

DRC begins giving experimental vaccine to medics

WHO says Ebola preparedness much better now than in 2014

Seventeen deaths reported in Congo as Ebola outbreak confirmed

Nigeria needs $1b to support vaccine purchase - WHO

WHO earmarks $178 million on health issues in Nigeria for 2 years

Image result for DRC begins giving experimental vaccine to medicsThe Democratic Republic of Congo has began administering an experimental Ebola vaccine to medical staff in Mbandaka, to tackle an outbreak of the virus in the country.

Health workers in blue overalls and rubber gloves administered the vaccine, marking the start of a complex effort to ring-fence the virus before it gets out of control.

WHO’s head of emergency response Peter Salama says the use of the vaccine meant regions with Ebola outbreaks can in future, expect more than just containment tactics in fighting the disease.

WHO is sending more than 7,000 doses of the vaccine to the central African country.

