Ekiti 2018: PDP candidate receives certificate of return

The winner of the PDP’s primary, Kolapo Olusola has pledged to be a people-oriented Governor who will build on the legacies of Governor Ayo Fayose if elected the governor.He was speaking in Ikere Ekiti on his arrival from Abuja, where he went for the collection of his Certificate of Return.

TVC News Correspondent, Akin Ogunmola reports that the helicopter which brought Kolapo Olusola from the nation’s capital landed on the playing field of a secondary school in Ikere Ekiti, his

hometown.

The mode of arrival attracted a huge crowd which included his kith and kin, various ethnic groups resident in the town as well as labour leaders.

Addressing the crowd, the PDP governorship candidate said he will make the welfare of Ekiti People, his core priority.

Addressing the welcome party, Governor Ayo Fayose urged them to vote enmasse for the PDP in the July 14 Governorship poll.

A long motorcade and a jubilating crowd of supporters, accompanied the PDP candidate and Governor Fayose, to the state capital.

