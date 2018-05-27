Home News Africa Ekiti 2018: SDP candidate confident of victory
Image result for Ekiti 2018: SDP candidate confident of victoryGovernorship Candidate of the Social Democratic Party in Ekiti state, Akinloye Aiyegbusi said only a new generation of leaders, can salvage Nigeria’s dwindling fortunes.

Akinloye Aiyegbusi who recently clinched his party’s nomination for the July 14 election, is confident his party will pull a major upset, that will change the balance of power in Ekiti State.

TVCNEWS’ Senior Political Correspondent Ayodele Ozugbakun reports that it is just few weeks to the governorship election in Ekiti state and candidates for most political parties have emerged with campaigns already in full swing.

Although the SDP was the party to beat in Nigeria’s third republic, the party is today fighting to return to the nation’s political mainstream. It’s governorship candidate in Ekiti state is Akinloye Aiyegbusi who was until recently considered a political novice in Ekiti state.

He proved himself a giant killer during the party’s primary election to defeat major contenders like Nigeria’s former Ambassador to Canada, Dare Bejide as well as a serving member of the House of Representatives, Olamide Oni to clinch the ticket.

He promises to surprise many come July the 14th when the main race to become governor Ayo Fayose takes place.

Aiyegbusi also promises to revolutionize agriculture as a major source of revenue for Ekiti state.

The Social Democratic Party is fast becoming an alternative party of the progressives. Ekiti state Governorship election in july will be its first test of popularity.

