Ekiti APC Governorship Primaries: Accreditation of delegates underway in Ado-Ekiti

Accreditation of delegates from the 16 local governments in Ekiti state for the All Progressives Congress’ governorship primary in the state is underway at the Oluyemi Kayode Stadium in Ado Ekiti.TVC News Senior Political Correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun who is covering the event, reports that more than five thousands delegates from the 16 local governments are taking part in the exercise which began at 8am and expected to end at 12pm.

Voting will commence at 12pm after the accreditation, while sorting and counting may slip into the early hours of Sunday.

Thirty-three aspirants are participating in the exercise, including two former governors, and is expected to produce the flag bearer of the party in the July 14 governorship election in the state.

The chairman of the of the APC Electoral Committee for the primaries and governor of Nasarawa state, Tanko Al-Makura, has assured the aspirants of his committee’s readiness to conduct free, fair and credible primaries for the party.

He made the assurances on Friday during a meeting with the 33 aspirants in Ado-Ekiti.

Meanwhile, the ruling party in the state, the PDP, is expected to conduct its governorship primary expected to be succeed the outgoing governor Ayo Fayose.

