Evans Counsel asks court to free suspected Kidnapping kingpin
Evans Counsel asks court to free suspected Kidnapping kingpin

Image result for Evans faces more charges as Counsel asks court to free Kidnapping kingpinSuspected kidnapping kingpin, Chukwudumume Onwuamadike also known as Evans has been arraigned on a fresh count charge of kidnapping at the Lagos high court.

This is comes just as counsel to the suspect, asked the court to quash all charges levelled against Evans.

TVC News Correspondent, Rasheed Rasheed reports that since his arrest and subsequent arraignment, Evans has been facing different charges at various courts in Lagos. The latest is a charge of kidnapping before Justice Adedayo Akintoye of the Lagos high court sitting in Igbosere.

A similar case of kidnapping against Evans was already before Justice Akintoye.

While the prosecutors from the Lagos state department of public prosecution declined to speak, the written address averred that Evans is liable to answer each case of kidnapping and other charges separately. But the defence counsel argued that all charges are to be brought together once and
for all even as he challenged the jurisdiction of the court to entertain Evans’ matter.

The matter was adjourned to the 26th of June 2018 for further hearing.

