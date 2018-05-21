Home News Ex-PDP Spokesman, Olisa Metuh collapses in Court
Image result for Ex-PDP Spokesman, Olisa Metuh collapses in CourtFormer National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Olisa Metuh, collapsed at the Federal High Court in Abuja this Monday morning.

Metuh was making his way to the dock for his resumed trial when he slumped.

Justice Okon Abang, had to stand down the matter to enable medical officials attend to the former PDP Spokesman.

The Judge thereafter ruled that the trial would go on but counsel to Metuh, Emeka Etiaba argued that he would withdraw his service as proceedings could not continue with his client lying on a stretcher.

Justice Abang refused Etiaba’s withdrawal and adjourned the case to May 22nd for cross-examination of the 11th witness.

Metuh is being prosecuted by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for the N400m he allegedly received fraudulently from the Office of the National Security Adviser, Sambo Dasuki in 2014.

