Ex-Plateau gov, Jonah Jang released on bail

Former governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, has regained his freedom, after being granted bail by a high court sitting in Jos, the state capital.

The former governor is standing trial for alleged misappropriation of N6.3 billion during his tenure in office.

He was granted bail alongside Yusuf Pam, a former government official in the state.

Jang, who has been in prison for eight days has now regained his freedom.

The bail was granted on the condition that he presents two sureties in the sum of N100million each.

One of the sureties, the judge said, must be a first class traditional ruler within the jurisdiction.

He was also asked to deposit his international passport.

