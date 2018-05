The first Professor of Geophysics from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta, Adeniyi Olowofela said the shortage of geophysicists in Nigeria, is costing Nigeria a lot of revenue.

This is because of the huge deposits of natural resources that remain untapped.

While delivering the 56th convocation lecture of the institution, Professor Olowofela said Nigeria’s 2,000 geophysicists to 180 million population was way below the required ratio.

