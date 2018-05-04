Experts demand adequate funding to tackle tropical disease

Medical Experts have called for more domestic funding and the political will to quicken the support processes and extinction of most tropical diseases within Nigeria.

This formed the crux of discussions at a stakeholders meeting, on non-tropical diseases in Nigeria, where discussants opined that only adequate funding, can provide the needed breakthrough with common diseases affecting mostly children.

Speakers at the event want the burden of neglected tropical diseases reduced in communities of the poorest of poor in every state.

Share this: Tweet



