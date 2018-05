The national women’s team, the Super Falcons will play Gambia in the 2018 Women’s Nations cup qualifier in Calabar.

Gambia will host the first leg of the tie on June 4 with the return leg scheduled to hold in Nigeria on June 9.

The Gambian ladies edged Burkina Faso on penalties in the previous round of the qualifiers.

The 2018 African women’s Nations cup will be hosted by Ghana.

