Fashola advises govs to seek approval before rehabilitating federal roads

Minister of Power, Works And Housing, Bababtunde Fashola has cautioned state governments on the tendency to intervene in the fixing of Federal roads without first seeking approval from the federal government.

Two state governors are seeking refund of N45bn (Forty Five Billion Naira) for the rehabilitation of Federal roads in their domain.

Fashola is not happy about the huge debt inherited, as a result of these interventions and sees the need for forestall further accumulation of such debts.

The Ebonyi and Enungu State Governors, David Umahi and Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, receive the minister and his team in Abakaliki and Enugu on his inspection tour of ongoing projects in the South Eastern part of the country. They informed him that they’ve expended N32bn and 13bn respectively on federal roads.

Responding to the issues raised by the governors, the minister said he will verify the claims,before considering refunds.

Fashola also noted that the federal government has concluded plans to build the Abakaliki-Ogoja trans sahara highway to boost export of agricultural produce from the state to Cameroon.

