Fashola inaugurates Odongunyan Power plant in Lagos

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatubde Raji Fashola has inaugurated a brand new 2 x 60 MVA 132/33kv transmission sub station at Odonguyan ikorodu area of Lagos state.

Fashola said this is just one of more than 90 projects the Transmission Company of Nigeria will inaugurate across the country, aimed at achieving government’s incremental power initiative.

He ascribed the development in the country’s power sector to the inclusion of incremental power in its programme.

The minister was accompanied by the lawmaker representing the area in the house of reps and the royal father of Ikorodu land as he inaugurated a new transmission sub station. He explains milestones reached in generating, transmitting and distributing power across the country.

The Odogunyan sub station is a brand new 2 x 60 MVA 132/33KV project executed in lagos region, and now that it is fully operational, it means that distribution companies have to increase corridors through which they can now supply customers in the area.

This increased electricity supply will help improve distribution particularly at Odogunyan, Odon nla, Odo kekere, Ita Oluwo, Agodo, and Ikorodu industrial area.

Share this: Tweet



