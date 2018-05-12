Fayemi emerges winner of Ekiti APC Guber primary

The minister of Mines and Solid minerals, Kayode Fayemi has emerged the candidate of the All Progressives Congress in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State. TVC News Senior Political Correspondent, Ayodele Ozugbakun reports that the former governor polled a total of 946 votes to defeat his closest rival, Segun On I and thirty others in the keenly contested primary.

Speaking earlier on the sideline of the ongoing governorship primary, one of the aspirants and the Minister of Mines and Solid Mineral, Kayode Fayemi, said he is not bothered about the conspiracy of some aspirants against him.

Fayemi said as a true democrat and leader, he has a large heart to accommodate everybody and hoped that the party would emerge stronger after the primary.

He said, “It is a competition; people devise all sorts of means when they are in a competition. What is important is that after the exercise whoever emerges winner will be the candidate of the party and to my expectation, all of us will embrace whoever that person is.”

Fayemi said the exercise was better than that of last week but that it would be too early to give a verdict until after the primary.

“It is a much better arrangement today, it is orderly, the instructions are clear, there is no rowdiness in any part of the exercise.

“The committee has done an incredibly good job and the security is also tight. People who have no business are not allowed in. In all these, so far so good. But we can’t reach a conclusion until after the whole exercise,” Fayemi said.

In a similar vein, another aspirant a former governor, Segun Oni, said he is more concerned about the output of the election committee of the All Progressives Congress governorship primary than its membership.

The former Deputy National Chairman of the APC said anyone could conduct the primary in as much as the integrity of the election was not compromised. Oni added that there were protests over the aborted primary because there was suspicion about the integrity of the primary. Thirty-two aspirants are jostling for the APC ticket in the July 14 governorship election after one of them opted out of the contest shortly after last week’s botched exercise.

