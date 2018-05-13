Home News Fayemi will suffer worst defeat of his career – Fayose
Fayemi will suffer worst defeat of his career – Fayose
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Fayemi will suffer worst defeat of his career – Fayose

0
0
now viewing

Fayemi will suffer worst defeat of his career – Fayose

now playing

Ekiti 2018: I'm not on revenge mission, says Fayemi

now playing

Fayemi wins Ekiti APC governorship primary

now playing

APC S/West leaders will not align with any Ekiti aspirant - Tinubu

now playing

Police read riot act to politicians ahead Ekiti 2018

now playing

Ekiti 2018: Fayemi officially declares interest

Image result for Fayemi and FayoseEkiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose, said Fayemi’s victory has only positioned him to suffer the worst defeat of his political career.

He said Fayemi has nothing to celebrate because the July the 14th election will only send him into political oblivion.

The outgoing governor in a post on his twitter handle @GovAyoFayose, thanked the All Progressives Congress for giving Ekiti people whom he described a candidate people love to vote against.

Fayose also said the victory has turned many of the party leaders and followers against him.

Related Posts

Ekiti 2018: I’m not on revenge mission, says Fayemi

TVCN 0

Fayemi wins Ekiti APC governorship primary

TVCN 0

APC S/West leaders will not align with any Ekiti aspirant – Tinubu

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies