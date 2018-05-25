Fayose inaugurates new Court Complex in Ado Ekiti

Ekiti State governor, Ayodele Fayose and the state’s chapter of the of Nigerian Bar Association, have called for the establishment of a division of the Customary Court of Appeal in Ekiti State. The calls were made in Ado Ekiti at the commissioning of a new High Court headquarters complex for Ekiti State judiciary.

TVC News Correspondent, Akin Ogunmola reports that the three storey building Court Complex is named after the pioneer Chief Judge of Ekiti State, Ademola Ajakaiye who’s now the reigning traditional ruler of Iyin Ekiti.

The ceremony was attended by a representative of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Akwa Ibom State governor, Udom Emmanuel, many Senior Advocates of Nigeria, Attorneys General of many states and numerous legal giants including Afe Babalola, the founder of Age Babalola University.

Speeches and goodwill messages proceeded the cutting of tape to open the new Justice Ademola Ajakaiye High Court complex.

Fayose promised to renovate the existing high court headquarters in the state to accommodate the Customary Court of Appeal whenever the Federal Government approves its establishment in the state.

