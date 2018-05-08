Fayose’s deputy, Olusola emerges PDP governorship candidate

The deputy governor of Ekiti state, Professor Kolapo Olusola, has emerged candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti state.

Olusola pooled a total of 1,191 votes to beat Dayo Adeyeye who scored 770 votes.

A total of 1,968 votes were cast at the ballot and only seven voided votes were recorded.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyin Okowa who led the committee that conducted the shadow election personally called out the accredited delegates to file out Local Government by Local Government to cast their votes. He also counted out, the votes cast one by one before announcing the result.

Earlier, governor Ayodele Fayose said the decision by Senator Olujimi Abiodun to step down from the governorship race is good for democracy.

Fayose said Senator Olujimi still remains a formidable member of the Party despite her decision to step down. He pledged to support any candidate that emerges the party’s flagbearer.

Dayo Adeyeye also praised Olujimi for her decision to step down and support him for the ticket.

