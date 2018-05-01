Home News Federal Government orders recruitment of Police officers
An additional 6,000 policemen will be recruited to join the force in order to help address the nation’s security challenges including the farmers/herdsmen clashes across the country.

President Muhammadu Buhari made this known in Washington DC this morning.

Buhari, who is in the U.S. on the invitation of the American President Donald Trump, revealed that additional security measures are being put in place to check cases of insecurity in Nigeria.

He also expressed reservation on the call for the establishment of state police as being advocated by state governor.

