FG launches online portal for investors

The Federal Government has launched an online portal tagged `iGuide Nigeria’ with necessary information and data for willing investors.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, at the launch in Abuja.

Enelamah says the portal will greatly improve the Ease of Doing Business in the country.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Yewande Sadiku explains the usefulness of the portal to aid investors get access to information needed to make decisions on Nigeria as a preferred investment destination.

Share this: Tweet



