Home Business FG launches online portal for investors
FG launches online portal for investors
Business
News
Nigeria
0

FG launches online portal for investors

0
0
now viewing

FG launches online portal for investors

now playing

Zamfara collaborates with investors to boost IGR

now playing

FG to invest $8.3m in MSMES annually

now playing

Enelamah expresses confidence in ease of doing business index

now playing

FEC approves establishment of Industrial Council

now playing

Ambode woos investors at Nairobi summit

Image result for FG launches online portal for investorsThe Federal Government has launched an online portal tagged `iGuide Nigeria’ with necessary information and data for willing investors.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah, at the launch in Abuja.

Enelamah says the portal will greatly improve the Ease of Doing Business in the country.

The Executive Secretary, Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission, Yewande Sadiku explains the usefulness of the portal to aid investors get access to information needed to make decisions on Nigeria as a preferred investment destination.

Related Posts

Zamfara collaborates with investors to boost IGR

TVCN 0

FG to invest $8.3m in MSMES annually

TVCN 0

Enelamah expresses confidence in ease of doing business index

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies