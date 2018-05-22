Home Business FG to invest N1.7tr in Niger Delta region
Image result for FG to invest N1.7tr in Niger Delta regionThe Federal Government has announced that about N1.7tn would be invested in the Niger Delta between this year and 2021.

About N50bn have been spent on the payment of stipends to ex-militants from the area but the new fund would be spent on the development of the region.

According to the Special Adviser on Niger Delta Affairs to the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Charles Achodo, $40bn have been invested in 11,000 projects in the Niger Delta over the last 10 years without concrete evidence.

And this led to the creation of the Niger Delta Development Compact by the Federal Government to mobilise N1.7tn to the region in the short to medium-term.

