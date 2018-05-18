FIBA: Musa-Kida, stakeholders seek way forward for sports

The world basketball body, FIBA, has maintained it’s position of allowing Ahmadu Musa-Kida to continue to preside over the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF, until a new election is held.

But the group led by former President of the NBBF, Tijani Umar is organising the Basketball Premier League and in order to clarify the situation Musa-Kida brought Basketball stakeholders in Lagos.

Solomon Ajuziogu reports that faced with a Jerusalem situation confronting the sport in the country, the Nigeria Basketball Federation, NBBF brought together stakeholders of the game in Lagos to clarify the stand of the world body, FIBA.

Two groups are laying claim to the leadership of the NBBF, like Israel and Palestine.

While rejecting the two elections held last June in Abuja and Kano, FIBA, has mandated Ahmadu Musa-Kida to lead the board of the NBBF.

After a fact finding visit and a series of correspondence and on its website the world body insists Musa-Kida take charge until it helps with a valid election. The intervention of the world body, FIBA, does not seem to have solved the problem.

Musa-kida emerged from the Abuja election supervised by the Ministry of Sports and the Nigeria Olympic Committee, NOC.

Having been President for eight years, Tijani Umar insists he remains the validly elected head of Nigerian basketball through the election held in Kano.

The Stakeholders meet again in Abuja on Friday and it is hoped peace will return to the sport and there will be more action on the court.

