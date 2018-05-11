Fire guts APC Secretariat in Imo few hours before LG Congress

Barely 24 hours to the local Government congress of the All Progressive Congress in Imo state, unknown thugs have set the party secretariat on fire.

Confirming the incident, Police said it received a report of the fire and that no lives were lost in the inferno

A party Executive said though the fire didn’t affect the external parts of the building, party materials and other valuables were burnt.

He added that the hoodlums attacked the secretariat just to frustrate the Local Government congress on Saturday, but he vowed that the exercise will go on.

