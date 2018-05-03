Home Football Flying Eagles battle Nasarawa FC in test game
Flying Eagles battle Nasarawa FC in test game
Image result for Flying Eagles battle Nasarawa FC in test gameThe national Under-20 team, the Flying Eagles will battle Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, side, Nasarawa United in a test game in Abuja on Friday.

The friendly which will be played at the FIFA Goal Project is in preparation for the 2019 African Under-20 qualifiers against Guinea Bissau.
The Flying Eagles played out a 0-0 draw with another NPFL club Katsina United in Katsina on Wednesday.

Coach Paul Aigbogun says the friendly games have given him a better idea of the team he will line up away to Guinea Bissau next weekend.

The return leg will be played in Nigeria a week later.

