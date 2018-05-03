Flying Eagles battle Nasarawa FC in test game

The national Under-20 team, the Flying Eagles will battle Nigeria Professional Football League, NPFL, side, Nasarawa United in a test game in Abuja on Friday.

The friendly which will be played at the FIFA Goal Project is in preparation for the 2019 African Under-20 qualifiers against Guinea Bissau.

The Flying Eagles played out a 0-0 draw with another NPFL club Katsina United in Katsina on Wednesday.

Coach Paul Aigbogun says the friendly games have given him a better idea of the team he will line up away to Guinea Bissau next weekend.

The return leg will be played in Nigeria a week later.

