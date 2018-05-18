Home Football Flying Eagles face Guinea Bissau in AFCON qualifiers
Flying Eagles face Guinea Bissau in AFCON qualifiers
Flying Eagles face Guinea Bissau in AFCON qualifiers

Flying Eagles face Guinea Bissau in AFCON qualifiers

The U20 National Team, Flying Eagles, fancy their chances of reaching the next round of the qualification series for the 2019 Africa U20 Cup of Nations when they face their Guinea Bissau at the U J Esuene Stadium in Calabar on Saturday.

Seven-time African champions Nigeria were forced to a 2-2 draw in the first leg in Bissau last weekend, with Wasiu Alalade netting twice in the first-half before the hosts levelled in the second period.

The Guinea Bissau contingent arrived in Nigeria on Wednesday night, while match officials from Togo are scheduled to be in Nigeria on Friday morning.

