Former IGP arraigned on fraud charges

A former Inspector General of Police, Sunday Ehindero, has been re-arraigned alongside a former police commissioner, John Obaniyi, on a six-count charge for alleged fraud.

They are accused of misusing N578 million donated by the Bayelsa State Government for the purchase of arms.

The charge read that the fund was diverted into separate accounts owned by the defendants, where it generated interest which was allegedly used for the defendants’ personal objectives.

They also allegedly lied to officials of the ICPC that the generated interest was used for official purposes.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges.

