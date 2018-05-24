Home News Former Kano State Governor, Shekarau released on bail
A Federal High Court sitting in Kano has granted bail to the former State Governor, Ibrahim Shekarau.

He was arraigned alongside former minister of Foreign affairs, Aminu Wali and Mansur Ahmad for alleged criminal conspiracy and money laundering.

The arraignment came after the former ministers were quizzed by the officials of the Economic and financial crimes commission, EFCC, in Kano state.

Ibrahim Shekarau is accused of collecting N25 million from the N950 million logistics fund meant for the 2015 election campaigns.

 

