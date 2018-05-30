Former Taraba Governor, Jolly Nyame jailed for 14 years without option of fine

The Federal Capital Territory High Court has sentenced a former governor of Taraba State, Jolly Nyame, to 14 years in prison without an option of fine.

The court convicted Nyame of criminal breach of trust in a case of N1.64 billion fraud preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

Nyame, who was Taraba State governor between 1999 and 2007, was accused of criminally misappropriating the funds while he governed the state.

Delivering a judgement that lasted more than four hours on Wednesday, Justice Adebukola Banjoko found the former governor guilty in 27 out of 41 counts he was charged with.

The judge blamed Nyame for financial recklessness and brazen display of executive power without following due process.

