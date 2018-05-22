Friendly Match: Nigeria’s Health officials to screen DRC players for Ebola

Nigerian health authorities are to screen players of the Democratic Republic of Congo on arrival in the country ahead of their friendly match against the Super Eagles in Port Harcourt.

Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung has confirmed this is necessary because of the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the Central African country.

Dalung disclosed this after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the nation’s preparedness for the friendly match and World Cup in Russia next month.

The Minister stated that the match would not be put off because of the outbreak, but stringent precautionary measures would be taken.

