Home Health Friendly Match: Nigeria’s Health officials to screen DRC players for Ebola
Friendly Match: Nigeria’s Health officials to screen DRC players for Ebola
Health
International
News
Nigeria
Sports
0

Friendly Match: Nigeria’s Health officials to screen DRC players for Ebola

0
0
now viewing

Friendly Match: Nigeria’s Health officials to screen DRC players for Ebola

now playing

NFF hosts Eagles, sponsors on Monday

now playing

DRC begins giving experimental vaccine to medics

now playing

WHO says Ebola preparedness much better now than in 2014

now playing

Nigeria retain 47th position in latest FIFA ranking

now playing

BREAKING: NFF releases Super Eagles' 30-man provisional World Cup list

Image result for Ebola screeningNigerian health authorities are to screen players of the Democratic Republic of Congo on arrival in the country ahead of their friendly match against the Super Eagles in Port Harcourt.

Minister of Sports, Solomon Dalung has confirmed this is necessary because of the outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in the Central African country.

Dalung disclosed this after briefing President Muhammadu Buhari on the nation’s preparedness for the friendly match and World Cup in Russia next month.

The Minister stated that the match would not be put off because of the outbreak, but stringent precautionary measures would be taken.

Related Posts

NFF hosts Eagles, sponsors on Monday

TVCN 0

DRC begins giving experimental vaccine to medics

TVCN 0

WHO says Ebola preparedness much better now than in 2014

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies