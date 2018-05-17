Home News Group discusses rising number of political parties, access to ballots
Group discusses rising number of political parties, access to ballots
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Group discusses rising number of political parties, access to ballots

0
0
now viewing

Group discusses rising number of political parties, access to ballots

now playing

Group calls for review of laws guiding Army's involvement in elections

now playing

Campaign funds: INEC threatens to prosecute erring politicians

now playing

Academia urges Nigerians to vote out bad leaders

now playing

No constitutional basis to proceed with Dino's recall - INEC

now playing

Updated: Dino Melaye's recall: Verification of signatures records low turnout

Image result for Nigeria's Political PartyThe number of political parties in Nigeria has increased from its previous figure of 27 in the 2015 general election to 68.This has been identified as a cause for grave concern by the Center For Democratic Development which organised an interactive session to deliberate on it.

An election is a decision making process by which population chooses an people choose their leaders.
In the Nigerian context as indeed in most parts of the world, these leaders must belong to a political party, in accordance with section 222 of the 1999 constitution.

As citizens ready themselves to return to the polls in 2019, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) is now burdened with the challenge of how to customise ballot papers to duly represent all 68 registered political parties.

An interactive session was held by the Nigerian Political Parties Discussion Series (NPPDS), to deliberate on the increasing number of political parties in Nigeria and access to the ballot in 2019.

Participants argue that for Nigeria political system to move forward, the number of political parties do not count but the ideology they offer if democracy must be deepened.

Analysts at the event are of the view that the existence of more than one party gives citizens the opportunity to make a choice about who trust their mandate.

.

Related Posts

Group calls for review of laws guiding Army’s involvement in elections

TVCN 1

Campaign funds: INEC threatens to prosecute erring politicians

TVCN 0

Academia urges Nigerians to vote out bad leaders

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies