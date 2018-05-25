Home News Group seeks political parties’ support for Ogun west
Group seeks political parties’ support for Ogun west
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

Group seeks political parties’ support for Ogun west

0
0
now viewing

Group seeks political parties’ support for Ogun west

now playing

NGO challenges Ogun West indigenes on Youth, Community empowerment

now playing

Group wants youths to take charge of Political space in 2019

now playing

#AnambraVotes: Group raises concern over massive police redeployment

now playing

PDP zones governorship ticket to Nasarawa North

now playing

Awori indigenes appeal for creation of zone

Image result for 2019 Governorship candidates from Ogun westA group under the aegis of movement for Yewa-Awori for Governor has called on the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and other registered political parties in the State, to field their governorship candidates from Ogun West Senatorial district in the 2019 general elections.

Convener of the group, Sola Oyekanmi made this known in Abeokuta.

He explained that the easiest way for Ogun West to produce a governor for the first time in 42 years is for the APC in the state to walk its talk by producing the next Governor from Yewa-Awori land.

 

Related Posts

NGO challenges Ogun West indigenes on Youth, Community empowerment

TVCN 1

Group wants youths to take charge of Political space in 2019

TVCN 0

#AnambraVotes: Group raises concern over massive police redeployment

TVCN 2
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies