Group seeks political parties’ support for Ogun west

A group under the aegis of movement for Yewa-Awori for Governor has called on the All Progressives Congress, the Peoples Democratic Party and other registered political parties in the State, to field their governorship candidates from Ogun West Senatorial district in the 2019 general elections.

Convener of the group, Sola Oyekanmi made this known in Abeokuta.

He explained that the easiest way for Ogun West to produce a governor for the first time in 42 years is for the APC in the state to walk its talk by producing the next Governor from Yewa-Awori land.

