Handball board disbands senior team over poor performance
Handball board disbands senior team over poor performance

Handball board disbands senior team over poor performance

HFN boss impressed with players' performances

Image result for Handball board disbands senior team over poor performancePresident of the Handball Federation of Nigeria has disbanded the senior national men’s team following their recent performances in continental competitions.

Nigeria exited the 2018 African Handball Championships in Gabon in the group stage after losing all their four matches to Egypt, Angola, Morocco and DR Congo.

President of the Handball Federation, Samuel Ocheho said the decision to disband the team is to enable a rebuilding process for a new team.

Some players are agitating the disbandment which they describe as unfair.

