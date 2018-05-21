Home News Igbo Community honours Ogun CP Ahmed Iliyasu
Igbo Community honours Ogun CP Ahmed Iliyasu
Igbo Community honours Ogun CP Ahmed Iliyasu

Igbo Community honours Ogun CP Ahmed Iliyasu

Arthur Obiora emerges as new Ohanaeze youth leader

Restructuring: Southeast, South-south, Southwest, middle belt take stand

Ohanaeze Ndigbo visits Sokoto, restates commitment to unity

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo of Ogun State have conferred a chieftancy title of Agunaechemba on the state Commissioner of Police, Ahmed Iliyasu.

The title which connotes the lion that protects the town was conferred on him in a colourful ceremony witnessed by the representative of the state Governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Speaking about the significant improvement that the police boss has introduced to the security arrangement of the state, the Governor who was represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Taiwo Adeoluwa said the title fits the commissioner and commended the organiser

