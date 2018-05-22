Igbo leaders call for restructuring, constitution review

The socio-cultural group, Ohanaeze Ndigbo has resolved to push for constitutional review, and regional government as calls for restructuring once again resurfaced.At the group’s summit in Awka, Anambra State, members proposed a 21-point solution to serve as a guide to actualizing a 21st century restructured Nigeria.

The solution includes a single term of six years for the president, rotational presidency, and five vice presidents, each of whom will come from a different geo-political zone.

It also includes the demand for resource control by states, and a merit and equal opportunities commission to replace the federal character commission.

Dickson meets El-Rufai

Meanwhile, talks on restructuring the Nigerian state seem to have gone beyond regional, political and religious lines.

This is the impression given by Kaduna and Bayelsa State governors when Nasir El-Rufai hosted Seriake Dickson.

The Bayelsa governor said the meeting is aimed at building trust and understanding for progress and development, and his Kaduna counterpart called the partnership healthy.

Arewa Youths react

But in a swift reaction, youth across northern Nigeria said the talk about restructuring the country must be all-inclusive. They said they must be involved in the decision making for a smooth sail.

The Arewa youth want the older elite to take the back seat, and allow them drive the country forward.

Share this: Tweet



