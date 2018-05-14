Home News IGP team arrests Kaduna’s most wanted Kidnapper, Rambo
Operatives of the Inspector General of Police Response Team have arrested one of Kaduna’s most wanted alleged kidnappers, and killers, Bara’u Ibrahim, also known as Rambo.

He is believed to have terrorised Birnin-Gwari in Kaduna State, the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano Expressway, and Zamfara State.

The police also arrested another Gang member, Shehu Abdullahi, and two AK47 Rifles with 51 live ammunition were recovered in Rambo’s vehicle.

Security operatives deployed to Kaduna say they’re on the trail of more killers and kidnappers.

