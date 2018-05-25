Home Football I’m delighted to finally join Super Eagles camp – Mikel
Image result for I'm delighted to finally join Super Eagles camp - MikelCaptain of the Super Eagles, John Mikel Obi said he is delighted at joining the national team camp in Uyo ahead of their preparation for the 2018 World Cup.

Mikel Obi missed the Eagles friendlies against Poland and Serbia owing to work permit issues at his base in China.

The Tianjin TEDA midfielder arrived on Thursday and brought the number of players in camp to 29.

Nigeria play the Democratic Republic of Congo on Monday at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium before they take on England on the 2nd of June and Czech Republic four days later.

In Russia, the three-time African Champions will play against Croatia, Iceland and Argentina in Group D.

