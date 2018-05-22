IMF challenges Nigeria on Private investment

The International Monetary Fund said Nigeria should give priority to attract significant private investments that will drive domestic revenue mobilization to boost economic growth.

This was part of the suggestions from the IMF Spring 2018 Regional Economic Outlook for Sub-Saharan Africa presented by Mission Chief for Nigeria, Amine Mati.

Mati says the latest Q1 2018 GDP growth rate of Nigeria at 1.95%, was within the IMF projection of 2.1% for this year.

He urged Nigeria and other Sub-Saharan economies to push policies to reduce macro-economic vulnerabilities while pursuing growth.

