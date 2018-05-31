Home Business IMF not worried about Nigeria’s debt profile – Minister of Finance
IMF not worried about Nigeria’s debt profile – Minister of Finance
Business
News
0

IMF not worried about Nigeria’s debt profile – Minister of Finance

0
0
IMF Nigeria -TVC
now viewing

IMF not worried about Nigeria’s debt profile – Minister of Finance

now playing

Sub-saharan countries to record 3.54% growth - IMF

now playing

Nigerian economy projected to grow at 2.1 in 2018 - IMF

now playing

Global markets need reforms to avert crisis - IMF

now playing

IMF projects 2.1% growth for Nigeria in 2018

now playing

IMF projects 2.1 pct growth for Nigeria in 2018

The Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun says the International Monetary Fund is not worried about Nigeria’s debt profile.

Adeosun said that the country had enough capacity to repay its debt obligations estimated at N21.7 trillion.

The minister explained that at 20 per cent, Nigeria’s debt to GDP ratio is one of the lowest in sub-Saharan Africa.

Ghana’s 68 per cent and Ethiopia’s 50 per cent has the highest debt to GDP ratio in the region.

The minister added that the Federal Government is working very hard on the country’s debt service cost and revenue collection.IMF

Related Posts

Sub-saharan countries to record 3.54% growth – IMF

TVCN 0

Nigerian economy projected to grow at 2.1 in 2018 – IMF

TVCN 0

Global markets need reforms to avert crisis – IMF

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies