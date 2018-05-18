Imo APC leaders call for peaceful conduct of state Congresses

Some leaders of the all progressives congress in Imo State are not happy with governor Rochas Okorocha, over the conduct of the party congresses in the state.

They alleged that the governor’s disagreement with the state executives is as a result of high handedness on his part.

They’re calling on the party executives to conduct a peaceful, free and fair state congress.

They also accuse the governor of forceful imposition of individuals to occupy certain positions, which they say is against the party’s constitution.

