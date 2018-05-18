Home News INEC to distribute more than 100,000 PVCs in Katsina
INEC to distribute more than 100,000 PVCs in Katsina
News
Nigeria
Politics
0

INEC to distribute more than 100,000 PVCs in Katsina

0
0
now viewing

INEC to distribute more than 100,000 PVCs in Katsina

now playing

Group discusses rising number of political parties, access to ballots

now playing

Group calls for review of laws guiding Army's involvement in elections

now playing

Academia urges Nigerians to vote out bad leaders

now playing

No constitutional basis to proceed with Dino's recall - INEC

now playing

Updated: Dino Melaye's recall: Verification of signatures records low turnout

Image result for INEC to distribute more than 100,000 PVCs in KatsinaThe Independent National Electoral Commission in Katsina state is to distribute up to 111,317 (one hundred and eleven thousand three hundred and seventeen) Permanent Voters Cards across the thirty four local government areas of Katsina state.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Jibril Ibrahim said the PVCs were produced after the 2017 Continue Voter Registration exercise.

The exercise is expected to commence on May 21 across the state, and more PVCs are expected to arrive for distribution.

Ibrahim revealed that out of the 2,852,000 (Two Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty Two Thousand) registered Voters, 59, 547 (Fifty Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Forty Seven) are yet to claim their PVCs.

During a Stakeholders meeting attended by Political parties, traditional leaders, Security Agencies and the Media, the INEC Boss in Katsina state called for more enlightenment campaigns towards sensitization on Continue Voter Registration exercise.

Related Posts

Group discusses rising number of political parties, access to ballots

TVCN 0

Group calls for review of laws guiding Army’s involvement in elections

TVCN 1

Academia urges Nigerians to vote out bad leaders

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies