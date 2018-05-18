INEC to distribute more than 100,000 PVCs in Katsina

The Independent National Electoral Commission in Katsina state is to distribute up to 111,317 (one hundred and eleven thousand three hundred and seventeen) Permanent Voters Cards across the thirty four local government areas of Katsina state.

The state’s Resident Electoral Commissioner, Jibril Ibrahim said the PVCs were produced after the 2017 Continue Voter Registration exercise.

The exercise is expected to commence on May 21 across the state, and more PVCs are expected to arrive for distribution.

Ibrahim revealed that out of the 2,852,000 (Two Million, Eight Hundred and Fifty Two Thousand) registered Voters, 59, 547 (Fifty Nine Thousand, Five Hundred and Forty Seven) are yet to claim their PVCs.

During a Stakeholders meeting attended by Political parties, traditional leaders, Security Agencies and the Media, the INEC Boss in Katsina state called for more enlightenment campaigns towards sensitization on Continue Voter Registration exercise.

