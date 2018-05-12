Home Football Injured Sigurdsson included in 23 man Iceland W/Cup squad
Injured Sigurdsson included in 23 man Iceland W/Cup squad
Injured Sigurdsson included in 23 man Iceland W/Cup squad

Image result for Injured Sigurdsson included in 23 man Iceland squad

Iceland have included Gylfi Sigurdsson in their final 23-man squad for the World Cup, despite the Everton play maker being injured.

Sigurdsson has been out of action for two months with a knee injury, but he has been given the chance to recover in time for the tournament.

Iceland, the first nation to announce their squad, open their World Cup campaign against Argentina on June 16 before facing Nigeria and Croatia in their remaining Group D fixtures.

Other notable names include Johann Gudmundsson (Burnley) Jon Bodvarsson (Reading)Bjorn Sigurdarson (Rostov).

Iceland are heading to their first World Cup, as the smallest ever nation to qualify.

