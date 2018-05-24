Home News Innoson motors boss declared wanted over failure to show up in court
Innoson motors boss declared wanted over failure to show up in court
Innoson motors boss declared wanted over failure to show up in court

Innoson motors boss declared wanted over failure to show up in court

A special offences court in Lagos has declared the Chief Executive Officer of Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma wanted over his failure to show up in Court for trial, in a matter between him and the economic and financial crimes commission.

Justice Mojisola Dada was compelled to declare him wanted after counsels to the efcc explained to the court, the frustration faced in executing the bench warrant issued against Chukwuma, after his failure to be physically present in court as ordered by the judge.

He had failed to appear before the court for four consecutive times.

Justice Dada had earlier ruled that no motion application would be taken until Chukwuma is physically present in court.

The EFCC is prosecuting Innoson Motors, Innocent Chukwuma and his younger brother Charles Chukwuma on the charges of forgery.

