IOC Conference sheds light on plight of Rohingya refugees

The 45th session of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Council of Foreign Ministers has kicked off in Dhaka, Bangladesh with a focus on the plight of the Rohingyas.

A number of representatives and envoys visited the Rohingya refugees in the camps in Cox’s Bazar the day before and spoke to the refugees there.

The United Nations and rights groups say nearly 700,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since August.

Fleeing refugees have reported killings, rapes and arson.

Rohingya insurgent attacks on Rakhine security posts led to the military operation that Myanmar deemed a legitimate response.

