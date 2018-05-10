Home International Italy police break up suspected terrorism financing ring
Italy police break up suspected terrorism financing ring
International
World News
0

Italy police break up suspected terrorism financing ring

0
0
now viewing

Italy police break up suspected terrorism financing ring

now playing

Nigerian migrants sue Italy for aiding Libyan coast guard

now playing

Twelve killed in attack on Tripoli election HQ

The-Nigerian-migrants-among-those-rescued-by-MSF-TVCNews
now playing

More than 50 Nigerian migrants rescued on way to Italy

now playing

African migrants injured in Italy drive-by shooting

Mafia-operation-tvcnews
now playing

200 arrested in Italy, Germany in anti-mafia operation

Italian anti-terrorism police said on Thursday they had dismantled a network of Syrians and Moroccans suspected of funneling money to support Islamist militants in the Middle East.

Police have served 14 arrest warrants issued by magistrates in northern Italy and on the island of Sardinia, they said in a statement. It was not clear how many people had been detained so far in the operation.

The 14 stand accused of association with terrorist groups, financing of terrorism and violating financial laws, it said.

Police were searching 20 homes in three northern Italian regions and on Sardinia.

Details of the operation will be announced at a news conference later on Thursday at the headquarters of national anti-terrorism police in Rome.

Related Posts

Nigerian migrants sue Italy for aiding Libyan coast guard

TVCN 0

Twelve killed in attack on Tripoli election HQ

TVCN 0
The-Nigerian-migrants-among-those-rescued-by-MSF-TVCNews

More than 50 Nigerian migrants rescued on way to Italy

TVCN 0
TVCNEWS Nigeria | All rights reserved
Close
%d bloggers like this:

----------------------------

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, Privacy Policy and Terms of Service. More information about cookies