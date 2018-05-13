Home Business IVTEC to produce world best professionals – Shomide
Image result for International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship CollegeA new set of 123 students have been admitted into the International Vocational, Technical and Entrepreneurship College, Ijase Ipo, Kwara state.

At the orientation programme for the new in-takes, the Acting Rector of the college, Ade Shomide says the essence of the programme is to produce skilled labour that can meet the modern challenge and compete favourably in the international labour market.

IVTEC was established by the Kwara state government to train youths in vocational, technical and entrepreneural skills in line with the world best practices.

