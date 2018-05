A Joint task force of the Nigerian Army and the Police Force has killed no fewer than ten herdsmen militiamen in a gun duel in Lau Local Government Area of Taraba state. Deputy Commissioner of police in Taraba, Falaye Olaleye disclosed that no security personnel was killed in the Operation that lasted four hours.

Lau is a town between Adamawa and Taraba States where gunmen killed 68 villagers including two pastors recently.

