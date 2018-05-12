Justin Gatlin hosts sprint clinic at Chinese school

World 100 metres champion Justin Gatlin held a sprint clinic at a middle school in Shanghai.

Gatlin came to China for Saturday’s (May 12) high-profile 100 meters at the Diamond League meeting in the city. The race is expected to be an early season highlight.

Besides Gatlin, Canadian triple Olympic medallist Andre De Grasse and China’s 60m silver medallist Su Bingtian all entered in the race, along with surprise world 200m gold medallist Ramil Guliyev of Turkey and 2017 British Diamond League 100m winner CJ Ujah.

